Organizers of the Rosslyn Jazz Festival have announced the line-up of musical acts for the event, to be held on Sept. 7.
Performers will include the Suffers, Cha Wa, Leyla McCalla (formerly of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) and JoGo Project.
Sponsored by the Rosslyn Business Improvement District and Arlington Arts, the festival will run from 1 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 1300 Lee Highway.
Admission is free. For information, see the Website at www.rosslynva.org/do/rosslyn-jazz-fest-2019.
