The annual Rosslyn Jazz Festival, presented by the Rosslyn Business Improvement District, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 1300 Langston Blvd.
The event will feature a variety of performers, as well as food trucks and other entertainment.
Registration is not required but is requested, as there are capacity limits at the park. For information, see the Website at www.rosslynva.org.
Due to the event, a number of nearby roads will be closed from approximately 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of the event.
