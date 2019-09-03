The 29th annual Rosslyn Jazz Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 1300 Lee Highway in Rosslyn.
Sponsored by the Rosslyn Business Improvement District and the Arlington County government, the event will be headlined by the Houston-based band the Suffers and feature a variety of acts throughout the day.
Admission is free. For information and a schedule of events, see the Website at www.rosslynva.org.
