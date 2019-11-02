A 1960s-themed dance party in support of the Culpepper Garden senior-living center will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 10 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd.
The event also will include refreshments, a silent auction, crafts for children and prizes.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for teens, with packages available. Advance tickets are available at https://rock4culpepper.bpt.me.
