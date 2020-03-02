The Arlington County government’s decision to sell off the Reevesland farmhouse will not impact operations of the non-profit Reevesland Learning Center, which maintains a vegetable garden adjacent to the home.
“The county has been explicit – the sale will not include the Reevesland Learning Garden (nor the sledding hill nor the milkhouse),” said Joan Horwitt, who a decade ago founded Reevesland Learning Center and has remained a driving force ever since.
Her comments were confirmed by Susan Kalish, a spokesman for the county government.
The learning-center program “will be able to continue to operate as it does today,” Kalish said. “The county will continue to provide mulch, soil and other materials for the raised beds, as well as trash service.”
The Reevesland Learning Center recently was awarded a grant by the Whole Kids Foundation, designed to support its volunteer-led program educating youth and adults about growing food.
The “Lawns 2 Lettuce 4 Lunch” program was launched in 2010. The $3,000 grant funding will be used to build new raised beds for a “Souper Garden” and install a new, more efficient water-distribution system on the Reevesland parcel.
“We are excited to get started,” said Sandra Kalscheur, who chairs the organization’s board of directors.
Arlington officials anticipate selling the Reevesland farmhouse to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Virginia, which plans a $2.3 million renovation and expansion to turn the property into a group home for those with developmental disabilities.
Arlington officials purchased the Reevesland parcel – located at 400 North Manchester St. – nearly two decades ago, not long after the death of owner Nelson Reeves. But in the years that followed, the local government never found a specific use for it, and the main house deteriorated.
Several groups, including the Reevesland Learning Center, launched bids to acquire the property, but could never come up with a plan that passed muster with Arlington officials.
Arlington leaders in 2017 decided to put the house on the market, acknowledging that its condition, and the fact it was placed in an historic district that carried with it a host of restrictions, could make it a tough sell.
Habitat for Humanity that year offered to purchase the property, but details have only now been worked out.
The Reeves family farmed land in Arlington from the 1870s through the 1950s, and also operated a dairy on the site. Nelson Reeves, who died just shy of his 100th birthday in 2001, sold off much of his landholdings for development of the Boulevard Manor neighborhood, and donated additional land for park usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.