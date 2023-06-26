Majors Todd and Wilma Mason have been named new area commanders for the Salvation Army National Capital Area Command.
The duo will oversee the command's programs and services across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The Masons replace Majors Mark and Rhea Dawn Woodcock, who spent the past four years as area commanders and were recently appointed to be area commanders for the Salvation Army in Tampa, Fla.
The Masons have decades of experience in fundraising, program management, personnel management and ministry services, according to a news release.
Todd Mason was born and raised in Louisville, Ky., and has a degree in business administration and has done additional studies at Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary in Charlotte, N.C. Wilma Mason is a native of Ft. Myers, Fla., and has a degree in Christian teaching.
Both Majors are also graduates of the Evangeline Booth College in Atlanta and The Salvation Army’s International College for Officers in London.
The National Capital Area Command is also welcoming new officers across the region, including Captains Lars and Ingrid Ljungholm at the Alexandria Citadel Corps, Majors Heeran and Young Lim at the Landmark Corps, and Sergeants John and Sharon McKee at the Prince Georges Corps.