It was touch and go for a while, but it appears Santa Claus will be able to take part in an annual Fairlington tradition after all.
The Fairlington Citizens Association is working to bring Saint Nick to the community for his annual ride on an Arlington County fire truck. The event is slated to take place on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Santa and his firefighter helpers will arrive at Abingdon Elementary School around 2 p.m., then take a route through the South Arlington community that can be found on the Website at www.fca-fairlington.org. That site also will provide updates and COVID protocols.
The parade’s genesis came from the relationship between Fairlington and the (new closed) fire station in the community. Fire personnel from Station #9 have stepped in recent years.
Last year’s event was held, but under strict protocols due to the pandemic.