The Arlington County government will hold a slightly downscaled version of its traditional E-CARE [Environment Collection and Recycling Event] on Saturday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1425 North Quincy St., across from Washington-Liberty High School.
Owing to public-health conditions, residents will stay in their vehicles and have materials removed for them.
The recycling event is for residents only; commercial and business waste will not be accepted.
For a complete list of what will and will not be accepted, see the county government’s Website at www.arlingtonva.us and search “E-CARE.”