It’s one thing for a political candidate to change his or her mind and pull out of a campaign.
But doing it twice for the same post in the same year? That doesn’t happen all that often.
Yet it has in 2022, as Brandon Clark is officially off the Nov. 8 ballot for School Board after he decided not to make the run.
Clark, a public-school teacher, initially announced plans to seek the Democratic endorsement for the School Board seat being vacated by Barbara Kanninen. But he later dropped that bid, saying he instead would run as an independent in the general election.
Then he changed his mind again, getting out of the race entirely.
The result is that the field in November will be Democratic endorsee Bethany Sutton and independent James Vell Rives IV. The filing window closed on June 21.
