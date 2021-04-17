[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington School Board candidate Mary Kadera said a political opposition-research effort is unlikely to turn up any dirt on her.
In a note to supporters, Kadera (one of two candidates in the upcoming Democratic caucus) noted that a local resident had submitted a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act in order to gain access to all the e-mails she has sent to School Board members over the past two years.
“FOIA seems a little over-the-top for a local School Board race, but here we are,” said Kadera, who is facing off against Miranda Turner for the Democratic endorsement. The winner goes on to the November general election.
In the note to supporters, Kadera included what she described as a summary of her correspondence with School Board members over the past two years, a period that included her tenure as president of the McKinley Elementary School PTA.
“I have nothing to hide about my motivations for seeking office,” she said. “But I believe that we can disagree and even hold people accountable with decency and dignity. I’d say that’s something that has been missing for far too long in our civic discourse.”
