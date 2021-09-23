[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Candidates seeking to be Arlington’s next School Board member were asked, during a Sept. 20 Arlington NAACP campaign forum, to grade the county school system’s efforts serving students, and communities, of color.
The response surely will not warm the hearts of current school-system leadership. It averaged out to a D-minus.
“We have not been serious to admitting to our problems with achievement,” said Mary Kadera, the Democratic endorsee for the post being vacated by one-term board member Monique O’Grady.
Kadera gave the school system’s efforts for minority youth a grade of “D” and said it would have probably been an “F” except “we are in a better [condition] than a lot of other school districts.”
Major Mike Webb, who is waging something of an insurgent campaign against Kadera and Democrats, said the school system indeed deserved a failing grade.
“You don’t have kids passing the SOLs,” he said, referring to state-mandated Standards of Learning exams, while “kids of color, they feel their schools do not appreciate their culture.”
Arlington Public Schools for years has been under fire by critics, who point to a bloated budget, seemingly intractable disparities in student achievement among different racial and ethnic groups, and a leadership environment that rewards the connected and shuts out those who don’t know how to work the system.
Kadera, who is all but assured victory on Nov. 2, criticized what she termed the “breakdown” of both summer school and this school year’s virtual-learning option, the latter being taken by about 3 percent of the student body. She also has been critical of current school leaders considering grandiose capital plans when it’s still unclear how big the overall student body will be in a post-COVID world, as some families have decamped for private and parochial schools and home-schooling.
Kadera also said the school system needs to work harder to address the shortfall in teacher recruitment, which at the time of the forum left 70 staff openings vacant.
“That’s a real concern,” she said.
The school system needs to better plan for all COVID eventualities, given the likelihood that the virus, in one form or another, is around for the long haul.
“Winter’s coming, and it’s only going to get worse,” she said.