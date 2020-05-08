The 2008-09 national recession brought an end, if temporarily, to robust – critics might contend profligate – spending levels by Arlington Public Schools. Might the impact of the COVID-19 virus produce a need for similar retrenchment?
It is a possibility that may have seemed remote a month ago, but is becoming a more frequent topic of discussion.
“Things could get worse before they get better,” School Board vice chairman Monique O’Grady said as the School Board wrapped up its fiscal 2021 budget season by adopting a trimmed-down spending plan.
And, indeed, the school system may not have hit a financial bottom.
“I’m concerned that this may be the beginning [of budget-cutting], and that we may be back at the table tackling this,” added colleague Nancy Van Doren. “I hope that we start thinking about that now.”
The $670 million budget adopted by the School Board May 7 was $50 million less than had been proposed in February by Superintendent Cintia Johnson. She was forced to take her foot off the budget accelerator pedal due to cutbacks in funding from the county government, which funds about 80 percent of school-system operations.
Johnson initially had proposed a budget that pushed per-student spending to more than $21,000, which would have been a record for any jurisdiction in Virginia history. The revised budget stripped out pay raises and increased class sizes, with various other cuts in all corners of the budget.
In a May 5 work session prior to a public hearing on the spending plan that drew just a handful of speakers – perhaps because there is no longer much of a budget pie to divide up – School Board members were briefed by staff that the fiscal situation could remain uncertain for months, or longer.
The budget “will be in constant flux next year,” predicted School Board Chairman Tannia Talento.
Like the budget belt-tightening that ran from 2008 to about 2015, the current situation arrived during a transition between superintendents (Francisco Durán, a Fairfax County Public Schools administrator, will take the helm on June 1) and what will be significant turnover on the School Board dais. Talento and Van Doren will be departing the body in December, as each decided late last year not to seek re-election.
A third School Board member, Barbara Kanninen, also attempted a departure, seeking the Democratic nomination for the County Board seat left vacant by the death of Erik Gutshall, but was defeated in a party caucus.
In some of its effects, the current situation is not unlike the financial meteor that impacted the county school system in 2008-09, when the national recession jolted Arlington Public Schools back to fiscal reality after a decade of unbridled budget growth.
Before that recession, much of the higher spending had been used to play catch-up on building new facilities. But before the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the spending ramp-up had gone toward expanding programs and amenities, and boosting salaries. School officials relied on ever-increasing real-estate values and a revenue-sharing agreement with the county government to pump an almost inexhaustible supply of tax dollars into the school system.
The more recent round of big spending also has been fueled by what had until March been a high-flying real-estate market. But there is a key difference: That 2008-09 economic cliff-dive took months to develop and provided warning signs prior to its arrival; the 2020 pandemic had an impact on both schools and the economy virtually overnight.
Johnson and her team, like County Manager Mark Schwartz and his staff, had to reconfigure budgets on the fly in a matter of weeks, in many cases merely hazarding guesses as to how the financial situation ultimately would pan out.
In some ways, the school system will be taking a bigger budget hit than the county government in the coming year, because Johnson’s initial proposal baked in $27 million in additional spending that hadn’t been provided for by Schwartz. In ordinary times, County Board members might grumble but usually would cave in to school-system demands; this time around, the budget dance proved a non-starter.
Two weeks before their budget adoption, School Board members were expressing a degree of optimism that the economic picture might improve enough in the second half of the fiscal year that employee raises and some of the program cutbacks might be restored. By early May, the mood appeared much more grim.
To absorb more cuts, school leaders would need to “really push ourselves,” Van Doren said.
“It can be done, if we focus and keep in mind what’s important: our students and our staff,” she said. “Let’s just be ready and hold hands and get through this.”
The fiscal 2021 budget takes effect July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.