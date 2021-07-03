[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Chesapeake Bay currently is home to 158 million adult female blue crabs, an increase of 17 million from 2020 but below the goal of 196 million, according to new estimates.
Figures come from the Chesapeake Bay Program’s 2021 Blue Crab Advisory Report, released June 30, which finds that the overall Chesapeake Bay blue crab population is not being overfished and is not depleted.
That’s the good news. But there are other signs that are not so positive. That’s particularly true when it comes to declines in the number of adult male and juvenile crabs.
“While a robust spawning stock was a good indicator . . . the low level of juvenile and male crabs is reason for concern, and those segments of the population will need to be closely monitored throughout the crabbing season,” said Mike Luisi of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, who was quoted by researchers.
The stock of male adult blue crabs (ages 1+) was estimated to be 39 million in 2021, a decline from the approximately 79 million in 2020.
The juvenile population – crabs that will grow to harvest size over the coming year – was estimated to be 86 million, down from 185 million in 2020.
But it is the adult female population that is watched most carefully.
Scientists say that 196 million of them is the optimal minimum number in the Bay, while anything below 73 million is cause for serious concern.
In the 2020 blue-crab season, 19 percent of all female crabs were harvested – considered to be safely below the science-based target (28 percent) and minimum (37 percent) levels for the 13th consecutive year.
Blue crab populations in the Chesapeake Bay can vary naturally from year to year, based on weather and other environmental conditions, as well as how many are caught. Most of that catch is from commercial fishing, while recreational fishing makes up the rest.
Commercial fishermen harvested approximately 41.6 million pounds of blue crabs from the Bay and its tributaries in 2020, down from the 61 million pounds harvested in 2019. Recreational crabbers harvested an additional 2.4 million pounds in 2020, a decrease from the 3.8 million pounds harvested in 2019.
(One of the major reasons for the decline of the commercial catch? The COVID pandemic caused restaurants to have fewer patrons for a portion of the year.)
Add it all up, and the consensus of the experts appears to be that things are OK at the moment, but the situation bears careful scrutiny.
“Female abundance, the cornerstone for management of the fishery, continues to be healthy,” said Marty Gary, executive director of the Potomac River Fisheries Commission. “At the same time, we share the concern over the low abundance of juveniles.”