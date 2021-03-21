[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On March 13 at 11:35 p.m., officers working the “nightlife detail” in Clarendon were dispatched to the 2800 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of a dispute.
According to police, arriving officers located an active verbal altercation between two groups and separated them, but the dispute resumed when an individual from one group approached another.
As officers were attempting to separate the parties, the combatants became agitated and aggressive toward officers, police said. The suspects pushed and assaulted officers, police said.
The suspects – 23-year-old Joshua Meyers and 23-year-old Myles Goggins, both of Arlington – were arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and drunk in public.
