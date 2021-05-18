[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Attempts at year-over-year comparisons are becoming somewhat superfluous owing to the start of the pandemic last spring, but Arlington’s real-estate market continues to show exceptional strength in terms of sales, though more spotty performance in terms of prices.
A total of 342 properties went to closing last month countywide, up 73.6 percent from the 197 transactions of April 2020, according to figures reported May 11 by RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The average sales price of $761,178 was flat both from the month and year before, although the single-family market continued its reach toward the stratosphere:
• The average sales price for single-family homes stood at $1,177,701, up 9.2 percent from a year before. (That said, it was down from $1,287,687 in March 2021.)
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, stood at $541,760, down 4.3 percent from a year before.
• The average sales price of condominiums stood at $465,393, down 7.9 percent.
A total of 79 properties went to closing for more than $1 million during the month, including two for more than $2.5 million. A month before, 69 properties had changed hands in the seven-figure club.
Add up the sales and prices, and the total sales volume for April reached $255,877,347, up 69.8 percent from a year ago. (Keep in mind that April 2020 was one of two months – May 2020 being the other – where the market was most significantly impacted by the pandemic and resulting government-ordered lockdowns.)
Homes that went to closing in April spent an average of 17 days on the market from listing to ratified sales contract – up from just 12 days a year before but still very brisk – and garnered 100.6 percent of listing price, essentially unchanged from a year ago.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting April sales in 263 cases, followed by cash (44) and VA-backed loans (29).
Ever-increasing sales prices have been encouraging some local homeowners to test the waters – assuming they have someplace to move to, that is. The number of new listings coming to market in April stood at 533, an increase of nearly 90 percent from a year before, while the total number of active listings was higher by about the same amount.
Despite the higher inventory, buyers continue to circle the waters like a piranha in the Amazon, ready to bite. The number of pending sales at the end of the month, an indicator of what the short-term future will look like, totaled 411, up just under 80 percent from a year before.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market; all April 2021 figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.