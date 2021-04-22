[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) has endorsed challenger Elizabeth Bennett-Parker in the competitive Democratic primary in the 45th House District.
“I feel a responsibility to weigh in,” Ebbin said in an April 22 statement released by the Bennett-Parker campaign. “It’s that important.”
“I need a partner in Richmond who will be an effective and collaborative delegate,” said Ebbin, whose Senate district includes all of the 45th House district and who over the years has had a political relationship with Levine perhaps best characterized as complicated.
Bennett-Parker, who currently serves as vice chair of the Alexandria City Council, will face off against Levine in the June 8 Democratic primary. The district, while centered in Alexandria, includes portions of South Arlington as well as snippets of the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.
“Elizabeth does the hard, often thankless work that makes government work for the people,” Ebbin said, saying she has delivered “real results” and “earned the respect of those who work with her.”
While seeking re-election to his House of Delegates seat, Levine is simultaneously running for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, which also will be decided in the June 8 primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.