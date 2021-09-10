[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has been among those announced as attendees as the Arlington County Democratic Committee honors Tom and Mary Margaret Whipple for decades of service to the party at the state and local level.
The event – “Honoring a Distinguished Democrat” – will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Rock Spring neighborhood.
Among those also planning to participate: U.S. Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D), Del. Ken Plum (D-Reston), members of the Arlington political leadership and a host of others.
“Close friends, family and party leaders will share stories of the Whipples’ many contributions to the Democratic party that will inspire you to new heights,” Democratic officials said.
Admission to the event is included in the Democratic “Gold Card,” and also can be purchased individually for $75 (with reduced rates for members of the Roosevelt-Obama Society, Young Democrats and senior Democrats).
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.