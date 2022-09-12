State Sen. Adam Ebbin has been tapped to serve as chair of the Senate General Laws and Technology Committee.
“I look forward to this new responsibility,” Ebbin said in a statement.
“The General Laws committee entertains legislation crucial to many longstanding priorities of mine, including housing affordability, consumer protections and making Virginia a leader in technology and innovation.”
Ebbin (D-Alexandria-Arlington-Fairfax) previously chaired the Privileges and Elections Committee. The opening on the General Laws committee came when state Sen. George Barker was named co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee.
Committee-chair appointments are made by the Senate Democratic Caucus. Sen. Lionell Spruill moves into Ebbin’s previous spot chairing the Privileges and Elections committee.
The changes took place during a brief early-September special session of the legislature, and are expected to remain through the 2023 legislative session that convenes in January.
