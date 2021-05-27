[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The 2021 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, scheduled for Sept. 18-30, is “definitely a ‘go.’”
That’s the assessment of Michael McLaughlin, acting chairman of the organizing committee.
“There may be a few events missing due to unavailable venues, but we hope to secure all of the locations by July,” McLaughlin said in a May 26 statement.
Traditionally held each September, the 2020 Senior Olympics was a victim of COVID. Events on the schedule for 2021 include golf, tenpin bowling, swimming, pickleball, croquet, bocce, horseshoes, cycling, orienteering, miniature golf, sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, yo-yo, track, rowing, diving, tennis, football and frisbee throw, softball hit and throw, cornhole toss, basketball field goals and free throws, field events and Wii bowling.
Registration will run July 31 through Sept. 6, and will be conducted entirely online. The registration fee remains $15, which covers participating in multiple events. (There are additional fees for golf, tenpin bowling, cycling and orienteering.)
All past NVSO participants will receive a brochure in July with detailed information and event rules. Participants must be 50 years of age by Dec. 31 and live in a sponsoring jurisdiction – Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.
For information, see the Website at www.nvso.us or call (703) 508-0331.