Assuming health conditions at least hold steady, the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics could be a record-breaker.
“Not only are we celebrating our 40th anniversary, but it’s also a record year for the number of events that will take place,” said Herb Levitan, who chairs the organizing committee.
A total of 77 individual events – indoor and outdoor – are slated for the 2022 Senior Olympics, to be held Sept. 10-24 at 25 venues across the region.
“We’re expecting a large turnout,” said Levitan, noting that approximately 700 people took part last year. While down from nearly 900 pre-COVID, the turnout was impressive considering the number of events held was approximately half normal years, he said.
Local residents age 50 and older by Dec. 31 can participate; the registration fee of $20 covers multiple events, although there is an added charge for orienteering, cycling and tenpin bowling.
Registration is slated to open July 6 and close Aug. 31 at www.nvso.us. Opening ceremonies are slated for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Arlington.
For information and a complete schedule of events, see the Website.
