With the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics now in the rear-view mirror, organizers have begun thinking about 2023.
“We celebrated our 40th anniversary this year with a tremendously successful event,” said Herb Levitan, who chairs the non-profit organizing committee. “Planning for the 2023 Senior Olympics begins almost immediately with a de-briefing session in October.”
Organizers noted that the 2022 competition included the breaking of more than 40 records in 20 different events.
Levitan praised the spirit of those who come together to put on the event each year.
“It takes a monumental effort by a group of dedicated volunteers, support from jurisdictional sponsors, patrons and, of course, our enthusiastic sponsors,” he said.
Photos and final results of the 2022 competition have been posted at www.nvso.us. Those interested in joining the organizing committee should contact Levitan at nvso1982@gmail.com.
