[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is aiming to make the holiday season a little brighter both for animals in its shelter, and those who would like to spend a little time with them before embarking on a permanent commitment.
The organization is offering the chance for local residents to serve as temporary foster parents to a shelter pet.
“If you’re staying in town for the holiday season and have extra room, you can foster a dog, cat or small companion animal and give them a much-deserved break from their kennels over the holiday,” shelter officials said.
Pick-up will take place Dec. 19-23.
For information, see the Website at www.awla.org.