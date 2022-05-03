The Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church is recruiting volunteers to drive seniors to medical and dental appointments or run errands to grocery stores and pharmacies.
“In a typical year, Shepherd’s Center provides over 2,000 rides – roughly 75 percent medically related, 25 percent grocery and 1 percent for handy-helper needs,” said Tom Callanen, board chair of the non-profit organization.
The is no minimum commitment of time; each volunteer can choose when, where and how often to help.
Other volunteer opportunities are available, including event planning, recruiting, marketing and administrative tasks. For information, see the Website at www.scmafc.org.
