Sheriff’s deputy wins VFW accolades in Arlington

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Heer has been named recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3150 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.
Deputy Heer was honored for his work in the Sheriff’s Intelligence Unit, which detects, monitors, assesses and predicts trends and the movement of threat groups and members.
“The information helps enhance the safety and security of the citizens of Arlington County, as well as employees of the local law-enforcement agencies,” the VFW post said in announcing the award.
