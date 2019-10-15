Show with a chilly theme gets a warm reception

The relationship between local theater troupes and Disney musicals is on a roll.
A few weeks back, The Arlington Players scored a strong success with its season-opening production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.” And now, Encore Stage & Studio does a solid job with a performance of “Frozen Jr.,” a Disney show based, in part, on Hans Christian Andersen’s famous tale of “The Snow Queen.”
The production represents a homecoming for Encore, which is back at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre following two years of constuction of the adjacent elementary school. There is a little rust to shake off: Sound was a problem in a recent matinee performance, which is unusual since Encore’s technical efforts traditionally are top-notch.
On with the show: Two sisters, who happen to be princesses, need to be separated because one of them has developed magic powers, putting everyone else inadvertently at risk. But when their parents die in an accident on the high seas (Disney does love to kill off parental figures, doesn’t it?), the princess with the powers (Elsa) becomes queen, spelling trouble for all around her.
Despite the somewhat downbeat beginning – by the way, the original Andersen work can come off as really dark and gloomy – the show develops into a lively and engaging tale, helmed well by director/choreographer Sarah Conrad and music director Sarah Markovits.
Katie Hearne and Marley Hegtvedt portray Elsa at younger ages, with Lucy Rocchio then taking it for most of the show. Rocchio has a strong stage presence and singing voice, as does Carly Ratcliffe, who plays her “normie” sister Anna (Molly Payne and Kylen Davis performing as Anna’s younger self earlier in the show).
Xander Tilock portrays the 13th son of a neighboring king, who finds love with Anna but harbors a secret that later on will further the plot development. Meanwhile, Brady Knott plays a somewhat snotty duke in entertaining fashion.
Much of the plot line revolves around the quest to reverse the spell that has left the entire kingdom locked in perpetual winter. Having some fun with their roles here are Jillian Michelson as the perpetually chipper if not totally savvy Olaf the snowman and Sydney Payne as the equally enthusiastic Sven the reindeer. Trying to keep their bubbly personas grounded with common sense is Kason Daniels as a troll-cum-woodsman. He agrees to help Anna on her quest to find her now-lost sister and change her from the somewhat icy villainess she has become back into a loving person.
Lauren Bissett was fun as the leader of a wandering band of upbeat traders found along the way.
(Also, a shout out to Jeb Bachrack and Carmen Rivera, who portray the king and queen well until their characters are bumped off early in the first act, never to be seen again. It’s the theatrical equivalent of a lyric by Mary Chapin Carpenter: Sometimes you’re the windshield and sometimes you’re the bug.)
There are plenty of twists and turns in this hour-and-20-minutes production to keep the target audience (ages 4 to early teen) engaged. There also was some breaking of the fourth wall as the cast wandered into the audience; not my favorite theatrical effect, but it seemed to work well enough.
Costumes (Debra Leonard), sets (Kristen Jepperson) and lighting (Gary Hauptman) were all solid. This particular venue always seems to have challenges with sound, so there are not necessarily any demerits due Encore on that score.
The original “Frozen,” a 2013 motion picture, was a huuuuuuuuge hit for Disney, both in its theatrical run and now on various media platforms. The Broadway rendition, which opened in 2018, has been more of a mixed bag, although a national tour is slated to kick off shortly.
But you can get in early (and at much less cost) with the current production. The healthy crowd on hand opening weekend proves its pulling power, and Encore did not disappoint.
Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” continues through Oct. 20 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre in Arlington. For tickets and information, call (703) 548-1154 or see the Website at www.encorestage.org.
