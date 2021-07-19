[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
There was very little middle ground in the 2021 General Assembly session when it came to environmental and social-justice issues, at least according to a new ranking put out by the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club.
Like many organizations, the Sierra Club tracks legislation of importance to its members, and ranks legislators based on their votes on those measures. The 2021 ranking was released July 15.
No surprise: The seven members of the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly each earned “A” rankings – although those who go back long enough to remember when Northern Virginia schools only gave out A’s for grades 94 and above will note a majority of them did not hit that threshold.
That was not, however, an issue for Dels. Patrick Hope, Mark Levine and Alfonso Lopez, who each scored 100 based on their votes during the session.
Their colleague, Del. Rip Sullivan, earned a 93 for the session.
For the preceding five years, Hope and Levine (who was defeated in the June 8 primary and will not be returning in 2022) each had a cumulative average of 98 percent agreement with the Sierra Club, with Lopez at 96 percent and Sullivan at 95 percent.
“As members of the House of Delegates prepare for election season, this scorecard offers a valuable guide to voters on which lawmakers consistently support strong policies,” said Kate Addleson, Virginia chapter director of the Sierra Club.
On the other side of the legislature, Sen. Adam Ebbin garnered 93 percent, Barbara Favola 92 percent and Janet Howell 91 percent. Their five-year running averages are 95 percent, 90 percent and 94 percent, respectively.
Perhaps giving an indication of where the winds blow in parts of the Virginia political scene these days, the Sierra Club report was called the “Climate, Energy and Justice Scorecard,” and legislators were measured not simply on environmental issues, but peripheral topics like voting rights.
The concept of a middle-of-the-road legislator in these hyperpartisan times seems a quaint relic of a bygone era, and precious few lawmakers found themselves with scores in the middle. Most Democrats were at the upper end, most Republicans at the lower end, including 16 of the 140 lawmakers (Republicans all) who scored zero for the session.
(The entire report can be found at http://vasierra.club/scscorecard2021.)
Voters in November will make decisions on the 100 members of the House of Delegates, where Democrats now hold a five-seat majority, as well as all three statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. State Senate seats are next on the ballot in 2023.