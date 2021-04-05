[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In another sign that – pending some major reversal of fortune – air travel is back on track for a solid spring and summer, Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has reopened its long-term parking well ahead of plans.
The Long Term A lot reopened April 1, three months earlier than planned by the Maryland state government, which operates the airport. The lot, and several other parking options, had been closed last March as the pandemic took aim at the U.S.
Over the Easter weekend, the lot was about 45-percent filled, while the hourly and daily garages (which have remained open since the start of the pandemic) were at about 75-percent capacity.
BWI’s Long Term B lot remains shut down, as do express parking and valet service.
“As passenger traffic continues to grow, we are monitoring conditions and working to meet customer demand,” said Ricky Smith, executive director at the airport.
While the long-term lots have been closed, passengers have been paying reduced rates at the daily and hourly garages. Starting April 15, BWI officials will begin a gradual transition back to full rates, with regular rates expected to return on Oct. 1.
At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, both the daily and hourly garages and the long-term satellite-parking lot are open. At Washington Dulles International Airport, the terminal lot and garages are open but the long-term lots are closed. Passengers at Dulles are getting a break on parking fees while the lower-cost option remains off-limits.
