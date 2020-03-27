Arlingtonians may encounter a different, and potentially malodorous, smell emanating from their water taps in coming weeks.
It is all part of the cleansing efforts at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Washington Aqueduct, which supplies potable water for distribution to Arlington, the District of Columbia and northeastern Fairfax County, and each spring changes from chloramine to chlorine as a disinfectant agent.
The change is expected to be in effect from March 30 to May 4. Concurrently, water hydrants in the service area will be flushed.
The use of chlorine during the five-week period helps to clean the pipes, and allows for the addition of a corrosion-inhibitor to reduce the potential release of lead in system pipes throughout the region.
“During that time, drinking water in may taste slightly different,” Arlington officials said. “But the purification process remains unchanged, and the water is essentially unchanged.”
If the hinky smell proves unpleasant, those using tap water can run the cold-water tap for about two minutes, or let the water rest in a container in the refrigerator for a period of time. Water filters also help.
Those who take special precautions to remove chloramine from tap water should continue such methods during the temporary switch to chlorine. Those with special concerns should consult their health-care providers.
According to Arlington officials, there is no risk of virus transmission through water systems; chloramine and chlorine neutralize the virus that causes COVID-19, they said.
For information on the change, call (703) 228-5000 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
