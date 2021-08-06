[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington voters in November will cast judgment on a package of four local bond referendums, the second batch in two years with more likely on the way in 2022.
Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr. on Aug. 5 signed the order placing the bond package on the ballot. He had been requested to do so on July 20 by County Board members, and while his signature was in effect a legal nicety, the package would not have gone to voters without it.
To be on the ballot are the following bonds:
• $38.7 million for transportation and Metro. • $23.01 million for schools. • $17.035 million for community infrastructure. • $6.8 million for local parks and recreation.
For two generations, Arlington officials have sent bond referendums to voters in even-numbered years, the theory being that higher turnout for presidential and congressional elections would help ensure passage. (The tactic has worked: No bond referendum has been turned down by the county electorate since the late 1970s.)
Last year, however, with the full brunt of the pandemic hitting and with county-government leaders unsure of the fiscal impact of the subsequent economic downturn, voters were sent a downscaled package of bond items – which were dutifully passed – with a promise of a similar restrained package in 2021. If all goes as planned, the every-other-year routine will resume in 2022.
Arlington officials have a policy of keeping debt service to no more than 10 percent of the total operating budget in a given year, and have been able to sell significant amounts of debt at rock-bottom interest rates due to the local government’s AAA bond ratings.
But that math may be about to change; increases in across-the-board interest rates could be in the country’s inflationary future, which could force county officials to scale back their capital-spending ambitions in order to keep debt service under that 10-percent threshold.