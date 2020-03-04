Eric Schaeffer, cofounder and artistic director of Signature Theatre, will be the featured speaker at the annual banquet of the Arlington County Civic Federation.
Schaeffer has directed more than 70 works at the theater since its founding in 1989, and also has become a noted theatrical director worldwide.
The annual banquet also will include remarks from Civic Federation president Sandy Newton, as well as the presentation of awards, including the Sun Gazette Trophy, the highest honor in local civic engagement.
The event will be held on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at the Rosslyn Holiday Inn, and will be preceded by cocktails at 6 p.m. Registration is required by April 3.
For information and tickets, see the Website at www.civfed.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.