If all goes according to plan, a key element of the Arlington Sister City Association’s outreach efforts will be back on track after a two-year COVID derailment.
Later this month, a group of fifth-grade students from the county’s Sister City of Aachen, Germany, will descend on Arlington.
“Over 40 families will visit Arlington Public Schools, our museums and our region,” said Hanna Eun, chair of the organization, who said that Sapna Delacourt would lead the effort this year with the support of Heidi Addison, who previously had led it.
Again assuming all goes as planned, Arlington elementary-school students and their families are likely to visit Aachen next spring. The Sister City Association is looking for a volunteer to lead the high-school-exchange program so it can be re-started.
For the moment, exchanges with Arlington’s Sister City of Reims, France, are on hold, and for obvious reasons there are no exchanges occurring with the Sister City of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine.
(Located in the western part of that country, Ivano-Frankivsk thus far, while not immune, has been spared the wide-scale damage of the Russia-Ukraine war.)
“Virtual” exchanges are slated to take place between Arlington and its Sister City of San Miguel, El Salvador.
The Arlington Sister City Association’s genesis dates to 1991 with the establishment of a planning group. Two years later, the Aachen partnership was formalized.
Dates of the founding of other partnerships include 1995 (Coyoacan, Mexico); 1996 (Reims); 2005 (San Miguel); and 2011 (Ivano-Frankivsk). For information and updates, see the Website at www.arlingtonsistercities.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]