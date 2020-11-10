Pending final approval by Arlington officials, the South Arlington Lions Club will be selling Christmas trees Nov. 21 to Dec. 12 at the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Four Mile Run Drive.
The club has used the county-government-owned location for several years, following the redevelopment of the Food Star at Columbia Pike and South George Mason Drive, where its sale had been a holiday landmark for many years.
The South Four Mile Run parcel, located adjacent to the W&OD Regional Trail, previously served as home to a county-government recycling center. When that facility moved to the Arlington Trades Center, it became a parking lot.
The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority already has granted permission for the club to use its portion of the lot; County Board members are expected to approve use of the parcel for the sale of Christmas trees and ornaments at their Nov. 14 meeting. Sales hours would be limited to noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
The club will be responsible for paying $871 in permit fees to the county government for the use of the facility.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
