Arlington County Board members on July 17 voted unanimously to rename “Lee Highway” as “Langston Boulevard” along its 5.2-mile journey from Rosslyn west to East Falls Church.
The matter was effectively a foregone conclusion after the General Assembly gave the local-government officials the authority to make the change on their own. Before that legislation, name-change requests had to be funneled through the Commonwealth Transportation Board or General Assembly itself.
The new name will honor John M. Langston, a 19th-century educator and civil-rights leader who served a brief stint in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican from Virginia during Reconstruction.
The renaming is not immediate; county officials expect it to be implemented sometime in the next year. “Lee Highway” addresses will continue to be valid indefinitely for mail, county officials said.
The total cost for changes to signage is expected to be in the vicinity of $300,000, paid out of local funds.
The decision is another eradication of the name of Robert E. Lee from the county; Washington-Lee High School several years ago was renamed “Washington-Liberty.”