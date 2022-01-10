[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
While the count was impacted by the ongoing pandemic, 461 individuals in the Washington region availed themselves of a SoberRide free ride home during the holiday period, the sponsoring organization said on Jan. 6.
A total of 285 used the local SoberRide program during New Year’s alone.
“For its hours of operation just on New Year’s, this level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing a potential drunk driver from Washington’s roadways every 75 seconds,” said Kurt Erickson, president of the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program, the organization conducting the region’s SoberRide effort.
The holiday SoberRide effort ran from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1 in conjunction with Lyft. It also is operated on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and Halloween.
For information, see the Website at www.wrap.org.