The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s annual SoberRide initiative, conducted in collaboration with Lyft, continues through Jan. 1.
Area residents ages 21 and older can receive a no-cost ride home (up to $15) if they have been imbibing. Details are available at www.soberride.com.
“More than a third of all U.S. traffic fatalities during the holiday season in 2019 involved drunk drivers,” said WRAP president Kurt Erickson. While the SoberRide initiative was not conducted in 2020 due to COVID, in 2019 more than 1,100 local residents availed themselves of the service. Free rides home also are provided on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and Halloween.
Since 1991, the SoberRide initiative has provided more than 81,000 free rides home to would-be drunk drivers.