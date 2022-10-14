The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will activate its SoberRide campaign for Halloween.
From Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., adults (21 and older) celebrating with alcohol can receive a free ride home in collaboration with Lyft.
“Nearly half of U.S. traffic fatalities during Halloween involved drunk drivers,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s president. “Halloween is of particular concern for younger drivers, as 2020 data show that 68 percent of drunk-driving deaths on U.S. roadways during the fall holiday involve drivers ages 21 to 34.”
During the 2021 Halloween event, 777 individuals in the Washington area availed themselves of the SoberRide service rather than potentially driving home while inebriated.
SoberRide also is in effect for St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and the December holiday season. Since 1991, it has provided nearly 83,000 safe rides home.
For information, see the Website at www.soberride.com.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]