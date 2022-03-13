The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will host its SoberRide initiative for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, providing a free ride home for those (age 21 and older) who may have had too much to drink.
The service, operated in conjunction with Lyft, will run from March 17 at 4 p.m. to March 18 at 4 a.m.
“Nearly two-thirds of nighttime U.S. traffic deaths following St. Patrick’s Day involve drunk drivers,” said WRAP president Kurt Erickson.
The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day SoberRide initiative was canceled and the 2021 effort was limited due to COVID. In the 2019 effort, nearly 700 local residents availed themselves of the service. It was the second highest level of ridership during the St. Patrick’s Day event in SoberRide’s 31-year history.
SoberRide also is offered during Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Halloween and the winter holiday period. Since 1991, it has provided nearly 82,000 free safe rides home to local residents.
For information, see the Website at www.soberride.com.
