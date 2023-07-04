The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) in partnership with Lyft will offer free rides home for those who imbibed too much while celebrating the nation’s birthday.
The SoberRide initiative will be in effect from 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 across the D.C. region.
Last year, more than 400 people used WRAP’s Independence Day SoberRide program rather than possibly driving home impaired.
“Over one-third – 39 percent – of all U.S. traffic fatalities during July 4th, 2017, involved drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” said Kurt Gregory Erickson, WRAP’s president, in a news release. “Worse, over three-fourths of alcohol-impaired fatalities during the 2017 July 4th period occurred during nighttime hours.”
The SoberRide program also operates on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Halloween and the winter holidays. Since 1991, WRAP’s SoberRide program has provided 86,358 free safe rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the area.
For information, see the website at www.soberride.com.