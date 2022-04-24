The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will activate its SoberRide initiative for the Cinco de Mayo holiday.
“Over a third of U.S. traffic deaths during Cinco de Mayo involve drunk drivers,” noted WRAP president Kurt Erickson.
In collaboration with Lyft, those who may have had too much to drink during the holiday will be able to receive a free ride home (up to $15 value) from Thursday, May 5 at 4 p.m. to Friday, May 6 at 4 a.m.
SoberRide was not fully in operation during the 2020 and 2021 Cinco de Mayo holidays due to the pandemic. In 2019, nearly 800 people availed themselves of the service during the holiday.
SoberRide also is in effect during St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Halloween and throughout the winter holiday period. Since 1991, it has provided more than 82,000 free rides home to would-be drunk drivers. For information, see the Website at www.soberride.com.
