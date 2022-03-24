NEARLY 500 USE ‘SOBERRIDE’ SERVICE ON ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A total of 482 people used the SoberRide service for a safe ride home over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, according to the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), which sponsors the initiative in conjunction with Lyft.
“For its hours of operation this St. Patrick’s Day, this level of ridership translates into SoberRide removing a potential drunk driver from Washington’s roadways every minute-and-a-half,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s president.
The service was offered from 4 p.m. on March 17 to 4 a.m. on March 18. Lyft provided SoberRide trips throughout the metropolitan area to local residents ages 21 and older who otherwise may have attempted to drive home after drinking.
WRAP also offers its service on Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Halloween and the winter holidays through and including New Year’s Eve. Since 1991, the program has provided 82,127 safe rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the Washington area.
For information, see the Website at at www.wrap.org.
