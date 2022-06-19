The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s “SoberRide” initiative, conducted in collaboration with Lyft, will be in operation during Independence Day.
From July 4 at 4 p.m. to July 5 at 4 a.m., those who otherwise might be driving while impaired will be able to receive a free ride home from Lyft as part of the effort.
In 2019 – the last year when the effort was in full force – a total of 817 Washington-area residents used SoberRide over the July 4th holiday.
“Over 40 percent of U.S. traffic fatalities during the holiday involve drunk drivers,” said Kurt Erickson, president of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program. “And July 4th’s nighttime hours are of particular concern, as 85 percent of fatal drunk-driving crashes in the U.S. during the Independence Day holiday occur at night.”
Since 1991, the SoberRide initiative has provided more than 82,000 free rides home during the winter holiday period as well as over St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Halloween and Independence Day.
For information, see the Website at www.soberride.com.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]