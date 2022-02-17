Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.