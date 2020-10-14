The Arlington-based Alliance for Housing Solutions advocacy group has announced that Arlington Thrive and a coalition of religious organizations will receive the 2020 Ellen M. Bozman Affordable Housing Award in a “virtual” ceremony slated for Nov. 15.
The two organizations will be honored for their efforts providing support to those impacted by the economic downturn that accompanied the COVID crisis in the spring:
• Arlington Thrive saw a 400-percent increase in requests for basic support, and added seven social workers to its staff to assist in providing it.
• “The Church at Work” was a coalition of religious organizations that raised $300,000 in the first two months of the pandemic to provide short-term rental assistance.
(Congregations involved include Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, Incarnation Anglican Church, McLean Bible Church, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Portico Church, Redeemer Church of Arlington, Restoration Anglican Church, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Trinity Presbyterian Church and Washington Community Fellowship.)
The Bozman award is named in honor of the late Ellen Bozman, who served on the County Board from 1974-97 and was a founder of the Alliance for Housing Solutions.
There is no charge to view the proceedings, although donations are accepted. For information, see the Website at www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org.
