To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the Bonder & Amanda Johnson Community Development Corp. will host “Dancing with the Arlington Stars,” a fund-raiser on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The funds garnered will help the non-profit organization support programs ranging from health care and employment to housing assistance and supplemental food in the Green Valley community and throughout the county.
“Arlington is at a crossroads,” said CeCe Jenkins, who chairs the community-development organization’s board. “Arlington has increased economic opportunity . . . [but] on the other hand, many residents have been left behind.”
“We work tirelessly to serve the needs of a very diverse group of people,” added Cicely Whitfied, the organization’s executive director. “Over the years, we have been privileged to develop a mutual level of trust and respect with our clients. Without [the organization], many of our clients would get lost in the system.”
“Dancing with the Arlington Stars” will feature an array of community leaders, and will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Association of the U.S. Army conference center, 2425 Wilson Blvd.
Tickets are $100, and sponsorship packages are available.
For information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2mwMIQl.
