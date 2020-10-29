Solar panels to help generate power at new Arlington apartment complex

A partnership between non-profit housing provider AHC Inc. and the Arlington County government has resulted in the addition of 342 solar panels on a new 256-unit affordable apartment community.
The panels, totaling 130 kilowatts, on The Apex represents the largest solar-panel array on a multi-family apartment building in Northern Virginia.
“We are delighted to have the opportunity to reduce our operating expenses while also cutting back on carbon emissions,” said Walter Webdale, AHC’s CEO. “Converting a portion of our energy source to renewables is a win for everyone – the community, our residents and for us.”
The Apex is located along Four Mile Run in South Arlington. The solar array will generate enough electricity to offset common-area energy usage, cutting down on greenhouse emissions.
