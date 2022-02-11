Arlington voters in less than a month should have a clearer idea of plans to change voting precincts in time for upcoming elections.
The county’s election office aims to announce any proposed changes by March 11, sending the package to the County Board for a public hearing and adoption in April. That will provide time for changes to be implemented in time for the June primary.
Whether there will be a proposal to add precincts to the 54 already in place remains an open question.
Recent redistricting of state legislative boundaries has caused a problem in Arlington; the borders of Precinct 38 (Arlington View) will need to be amended to accommodate the new state Senate lines.
Voters in Precinct 31 (Lexington) will be voting in a new, and as-yet-undetermined, location, as the previous location – Lee Community Center – has been closed by the county government.
Voters in Precinct 17 (Overlee Knolls) will see their voting location return to Cardinal Elementary School following completion of its renovation.
