When the Arlington government’s Long Bridge Park aquatics and fitness center opens in a few months, active-duty members of the Armed Forces and their families will be able to receive free admission – although not necessarily every time they want to visit.
Arlington officials have outlined details of a previously announced agreement with the Boeing Co., which offered nearly $10 million in support of the new facility in exchange for naming rights.
As part of the agreement, USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore will manage the free-ticket initiative through a lottery process that will provide 5,000 tickets per year, or roughly 14 per day.
“We are grateful we can recognize the importance of our active-duty military families by providing them with a day of fun and fitness in our new, state-of-the-art facility,” County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti said. “There is something for every member of our military families.”
The Long Bridge Park facility is located near a major Boeing office complex in Crystal City. The agreement between the county government and the aerospace giant had been announced in general terms in mid-2019.
In exchange for the cash, the county government agreed to name exterior portions of the park facility as “Boeing Fields at Long Bridge Park” and name a 50-meter pool in the aquatics center, which is slated to open this summer, for the company.
Free admission for service members and their families was expected to be part of the agreement when it was first announced.
“Boeing is proud to ensure that the members of our Armed Forces and their families have convenient access to this new community facility,” said Jason Pak, director of global engagement for Boeing.
Though the fields and other exterior amenities of the park have been completed and in use for years, the indoor aquatics/fitness facility has had a tortured history that has ebbed and flowed with the county government’s budget situation and, at times, depended on the degree of civic hauteur being exhibited by local elected officials at any given time.
The 2019 agreement between Boeing and the county government also marked a détente, of sorts, between the two parties, nearly a decade after a bruising battle over development of the signature Boeing building in Crystal City.
In 2010-11, Boeing and its developer partners came to the county government seeking permission to construct a six-story, 453,000-square-foot office building on a Crystal City parcel abutting the park, to be used as a headquarters for Washington operations and to consolidate a slew of existing offices, many already in Arlington.
But the firm was put through the wringer by both the Planning Commission and Transportation Commission, whose members recommended the proposal be turned down unless it was significantly modified.
By the time the matter got to the County Board, it had become a tangible possibility Boeing would scrap its effort and move to another locality, taking its already-in-Arlington personnel with it.
Given that possible eventuality, top government leaders flinched and County Board members approved the project, after getting just enough fig leaves from Boeing to cover their retreat.
“The community benefits of the project outweighed its drawbacks,” said then-County Board Chairman Chris Zimmerman after County Board members approved the project late in 2011.
The contretemps, which remained somewhat under the public’s radar at the time but became the stuff of legend in local planning and development circles, also led Barbara Donnellan, then the county manager, to forcefully rein in the Planning Commission, which had become seen as vastly overreaching its advisory powers.