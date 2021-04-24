[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington-based Mu Omicron chapter of Gamma Phi Delta Sorority will present its Community Service Award to Bridges to Independence, a social-safety-net organization providing services to homeless women, families and those at risk across Northern Virginia.
The award will be presented by the sorority’s Eastern Regional director, Mary E. Porter, at the 2021 regional conference, to be held May 15 online due to the public-health situation.
“The Mu Omicron chapter is proud to be a longtime supporter of Bridges to Independence, and shares its dedication to helping the most vulnerable in our community,” the organization noted. “Over the years, Bridges has helped hundreds of families emerge from homelessness into independent, productive lives.”
At the forum, Bridges to Independence CEO Samuel Kelly Jr. will accept the award and discuss the state of homelessness in the community.
For information about the upcoming conference or the sorority, see the Website at www.gpdmuomicron.org. For information on Bridges to Independence, see the Website at www.https://bridges2.org.
