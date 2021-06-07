[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County library system will host an in-person kickoff to its summer-reading initiative on Friday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westover Library.
The event will feature artist and athlete Spinny Johnson.
“Summer reading helps kids and teens avoid ‘summer slide,’ and reintroduces them to the joy of reading for pleasure,” library officials said. “It gives parents and kids an excuse to read or listen to books together, and it gives adults a reason to explore new books and authors.”
The theme of the 2021 summer-reading program is “Food for Thought,” and it is being presented in conjunction with the Arlington Food Assistance Center with backing of the Friends of the Arlington Public Library and the Washington Nationals.
As part of the program, which began June 1 and runs through Sept. 1, participants track their reading and become eligible for a variety of prizes as a result.
The program is designed for all ages.
For details about the program, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3fUWiWE.