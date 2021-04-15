[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Leaders at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Arlington say the efforts of a core group of volunteers with backing of the congregation have provided a steady stream of support for the community during the COVID crisis.
Over the past year, the parish was able to donate more than 54,735 pounds of food to 2,693 families and more than $205,820 in emergency rental and utility assistance to 224 families.
St. Charles is home to 6,000 parishioners, about two thirds of whom are Millennials or Generation Z.
“I am deeply grateful for the steadfast commitment of parishioners to supporting those in need throughout the Clarendon area,” said Father Don Planty, pastor at the church. “This past year has been tremendously difficult for many of our neighbors, particularly given the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic. To live out our faith in service to those around us is central to who we are.”
The St. Charles food pantry provides food by delivery and to walk-ins every Tuesday morning. In addition to relying on the generosity of donors, the parish partners with Arlington Meals on Wheels and local gardeners for pre-packaged meals and fresh produce.
In addition to 10 outreach ministries serving the local area, the church also provides support to a “sister parish” and five churches in Haiti.
For information on the church’s efforts, see the Website at www.stcharleschurch.org.
